Public hearings on creation of new regions start in Brong Ahafo

The Commission of Inquiry into the Creation of New Regions is in the Brong Ahafo Region to undertake Public Hearings in about ten selected towns in the proposed Bono East and the Ahafo Regions to solicit views of the people about the intended creation of the regions.

This is a follow up to earlier meetings held at the Osu Castle between the Commission and petitioners (mainly made up of chiefs and opinion leaders) from four regions, including the Brong Ahafo Region, which have requested for their boundaries to be altered to make way for the creation of additional regions.

Addressing the Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs in Sunyani, the Chairman of the Commission, Justice S.A Brobbey, assured the chiefs that their views would be “taken into consideration when making our recommendations.”

“This is the first time that the provisions of Article 5 of the 1992 Constitution on the creation or alteration of a region have been invoked. There is therefore a duty on all of us to ensure that we chart a new course that is ultimately in the best interest of our people”, Justice Brobbey said.

Justice Brobbey, who is a retired Supreme Court Judge, also explained the terms of reference of the Commission to the chiefs.

The Omanhene of Yeji and President of the Brong Ahafo Region House of Chiefs, Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V, said the chiefs and people of the region were delighted about moves by government to create additional regions.

“In view of this, two proposals, one from Ahafo area and the other from Bono East were sent to his Excellency for his kind consideration. We are fully convinced that the creation of two more regions out of the existing one will bring numerous benefits to the citizenry in the regions”, he stressed.

The Minister for Regional Re-organisation and Development, Daniel Kwaku Botwe, emphasized that government would not commit any resources into campaigning for or against the creation of new regions.

Rather, he said, government would only be facilitating the process through the National Commission for Civic Education and the Information Services Department, among other channels to ensure that people are clear in their minds about what the process entails.

He also said government would not interfere in the work of the Commission of Inquiry adding that government had not also proposed any town for consideration as the Regional capital for any of the proposed regions.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh was of the view that efforts by government to create additional regions would not materialize if the chiefs and their queens were not actively involved in the process.

He therefore called for the full support of all and sundry to make the process a success, saying, the creation of two more regions out of the existing Brong Ahafo Region would speed up development in all areas.