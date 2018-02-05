Pokua Sawyerr Supports NDC Branch Executive To Undergo Plastic Surgeries

Hon Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr, MP for Agona East in the Central Region has donated to support an NDC Branch Executive member, Mary Ahafia in the Kwesimintsim Constituency of the Western Region.

This is to enable her undergo two successful plastic surgeries (first to open her jaws and the second to close the temporal hole on her cheek used for eating) at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The operations will be carried out in a few days.

The presentation was made to the beneficiary through the Constituency Executives by Friends of OBAATANPA Team.

The Constituency Secretary, Mr. Nicholas Yankey thanked Hon. Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr for her kind gesture and further went on to say “this is what humanity stands for”.

The family of the beneficiary on their part showed their appreciation by asking for God’s blessings for Hon. Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr.

This was made possible through an appeal to Hon Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr on facebook by an NDC member who hails from Kwesimintsim Constituency in the Western Region to support the beneficiary.