British Boarding School Expo Opens In Accra

The British Boarding School Expo, an educational exhibition of British boarding schools will open in Accra from Wednesday 7th February to Saturday 10th February 2018 at the African Regent Hotel.

The event is targeted at parents and guardians in Ghana who are interested in educating their children and wards aged between 5-18 years in the United Kingdom (UK). In attendance to help the Ghanaian parents make informed decision would be highly qualified representatives from several reputable UK schools present at the Expo.

Addressing the media, the Event Organiser of the Expo; Elaine Cunningham-Walker of Everything Education indicated that over the past century, the UK has been the “go to” country for educating ladies and gentlemen from wealthy or influential homes, as well as brilliant but needy students from Ghana and other parts of Africa with access to scholarships. She added that regardless of the opportunities, navigating the UK system and finding the “best fit” for students, has been far from easy. The British Boarding School Expo she said comes to bridge this gap.

The 4-day event, which will also offer scholarship opportunities to deserving students will open with a Launch and Networking session on the first day, and an exhibition by the participating UK boarding schools.

Speakers lined up for event include Robin Fletcher, CEO of Boarding School Association, Kathy Campbell, Director of PAIR Education Ltd, Daniel Wellings, Development Director of The Future Group, among others. The event is opened to the general public and is free to attend.