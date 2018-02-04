Family Of Dead Kumasi Girls School Tutor Reject Police Autopsy Report

The family of the Kumasi Girls Senior High School tutor Vida Frema Bonsu who was found dead in her police boyfriend's room in Konongo have kicked out the autopsy report.

The Ashanti regional police command in a statement said that an autopsy conducted on the33-year-old tutor indicated that she died by hanging.

The Family of the deceased had earlier stated that they suspected foul play in the death of Miss Vida FremaBonsu.

The statement which was signed and issued by the Deputy Ashanti regional police commander DCOP Fred Adu Anim on Friday February 2, 2018 further added that some content from gut the deceased has been given to the Ghana Standard Authority for analytical tests since there was an indication that the deceased might have ingested some poison before hanging herself.

Otec News has gathered that the police boyfriend of late Vida Frema Bonsu who was arrested in connection with the death, sergeant Bright Opoku has been granted bail.

Otec FM's Isaac Nsiah Foster visited the father of the deceased Nana Bonsu at the family house at Ejisu-Krapa. He says they do not accept the report hence wants a review and thorough investigation into the issue.

According to Nana Bonsu, there is no way her daughter would have hanged herself. He says even though they have trust in the police, they still demand a proper investigation.

Nana Bonsu wondered why they as a family were not invited by the police to witness when their daughter was found dead hanging before taking her to the morgue.

He explains that the first phone call which delivered the sad news to them on Monday informed them that the late Vida Frema was dead in a lorry accident which later turned to be untrue; a situation that has created suspicion.

The family, however, are calling on the chief of staff Frema Opare whom the deceased was named after and a grandmother and the IGP to intervene in the matter to ensure peace.

Meanwhile the father of the late Vida Bonsu, Nana Bonsu says plans have been made to lay their daughter to rest on Thursday and be followed with the final funeral rites the same day even though they still demand justice.