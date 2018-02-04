NYEP Ridge Building On Fire

The offices of the National Youth Employment Programme located on the third floor of the Ridge building, Accra has been gutted by fire Joy News has learnt.

Office equipment including computers, files and other valuables have been reduced to ashes, Joy News’ Joseph Ackah Blay reported from the scene of the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire started around 1:00pm, Sunday.

But for the timely intervention of the personnel from the Fire Service the entire third floor of the building and the adjoining offices, which include the Ghana Aids Commission and Ghana Exim Bank would have been razed by fire.

The fire has however been put under control.

Officials of the Fire Service have started investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The National Youth Employment Programme, now Youth Employment Agency is tasked to create opportunities for the youth.