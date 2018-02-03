CYFLAET Foundation Donates To Gbantana Cheshire Basic School

On Thursday 1st February, 2018, CYFLAET Foundation a non profitable organization made donation of learning materials to the Gbantana Cheshire Basic School in the Dangme East District of the Greater Accra region of Ghana, to be distributed to the pupils of the school. Charitable Youths For Lives and Educational Transformation (CYFLAET) Foundation team led by Wisdom Doe Kabu, a B.A. (Social Science) student of the University of Cape Coast and Mary Adu Ayiwah, a professional nurse who together happen to be cofounders of the foundation and others such as Dotse John Selasi, Richard Tesel Totimeh, former NDC chairman for Ada East District, Mr. Jonathan Akrofi Ayiwah and the Queen mother for Gbantana- Ada, Naana Asi Tetteh Akpleh 1, visited the basic school as part of the foundation's first ever project to donate learning materials to the pupils to aid effective learning among them. Among the the items donated were the basic learning materials such as exercise books, note books, mathematical sets, rulers, pens, pencils, erasers and bags as these are the things mostly needed by the pupils. The items were however distributed among students from upper primary to JHS three.

The Headmaster for the Gbantana Cheshire Basic School, Mr. Kwekunanka in his appreciation statement expressed his profound gratitude to the foundation for donating to the school. "This is the first time we are receiving such materials from people and I think this is going to induce the children to put in their maximum effort to learn. I wish if this is going to continue to help promote education", the Headmaster said. In addition, the Queen mother for Gbantana - Ada, Naana Asi Tetteh Akpleh 1 expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the foundation for taking on this course by donating to the pupils adding that she has been dreaming of how to get people to help promote education in her community but today is like a dream come true for her to see CYFLAET Foundation to help promote education. " I am going to try my best to join hands with your foundation so that we can promote education ", said by Naana Asi Tetteh Akpleh 1.

Meanwhile, a promise was made by the the foundation team to the final year students of the school that at least two best students that will get good grades in the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination ( BECE) shall be given full scholarship to the Senior High School level. Also, observation reveals that the whole school has only two sets of computers that are not even functional which implies that the school is in dire need of computers to aid in I.C.T lessons.

CYFLAET Foundation is a nongovernmental and nonprofitable (NGO) founded by a group of young university students and other stakeholders who distinguish themselves as charitable youths. These young intellectuals and professionals have at heart the core mandate of transforming the lives of the less privileged people, especially children through charity works and improving their educational standard in the deprived communities in the Dangme East District of the Greater Accra region of Ghana. In the long run, it has the aim of extending its operations to other parts if the country.

The foundation which was cofounded by Wisdom Doe Kabu , a B.A. ( Social Science) student of the University of Cape Coast and Mary Adu Ayiwah, a professional nurse, is a conglomeration of students from other tertiary institutions in Ghana as well as a host of intellectually astute individuals who willing to help transform lives and improve education in the rural communities. Though, the idea of establishing this foundation was brought forward by Wisdom Doe Kabu and Mary Adu Ayiwah, the foundation has no sole owner or founder as it was through the collective efforts by different categories of people that brought the establishment of CYFLAET Foundation into existence. "It will be inappropriate to say that the foundation was founded by one person", said by Wisdom Doe Kabu during an interaction with him.

According to Wisdom Doe Kabu " the main aim of CYFLAET foundation is to ensure that teenage pregnancy and school dropouts are reduced to the minimum level if not eliminated totally and to alleviate poverty. We are going to make sure we set aside a scholarship scheme to sponsor children who are doing well academically and to train those who have interest in learning trades to help reduce poverty ". Mary Adu Ayiwah also added that she is ever ready to educate the teenage girls on on the need to abstain from sexual activities that might lead to teenage pregnancy and its related implications.

The main challenge confronting the foundation now is about how to raise funds to run the foundation and to deliver on the foundation's core mandate. The foundation is therefore opened to all and sundry who have transformation of society and more importantly educational improvement at heart to come and support the foundation in their small way to help the foundation carry out its core mandates. Anyone who intends to help the foundation in any way can reach Wisdom Doe Kabu and Mary Adu Ayiwah on 0542729641 and 0204021590 respectively. The only way to impact society positively is to begin helping others around us in our small ways. As such, the foundation needs all hands on desk to be able to deliver on " transforming lives through charity works " as depicted by the motto of the foundation.

Written by : Martin Gbadago

Student, UCC

B.A. ( Social Sciences)

Contact: 0208467464/0545535268

Email: [email protected]