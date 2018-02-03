Police Makes Arrests In Kwabre Clashes

Police in the Ashanti region have arrested four persons following clashes between youth groups at Ahwia in the Kwabre East District.

The four, according to Deputy Ashanti regional police commander, Fred Adu Anim were wielding cutlasses and arms.

The early Saturday morning clashes left a number of residents injured.

One person had his ear almost chopped off in the clashes that had Muslim youth and indigenes hurling stones at each other, with others wielding machetes.

According to Joy News’ Erastus Asare Donkor, the clashes came about after the indigenes attempted to prevent the Zongo youth from partaking in a dance party they had held on Friday evening.

The Zongo youth joined in the dance anyway, only for the factions to return Saturday morning to attack each other.

In an effort to control the angry youth, the police fired warning shots which allegedly hit three of the young men, resulting in some injuries.

Others were also injured during the brawl. All the injured persons have, however, been sent to the hospital and are receiving treatment.

A number of the suspects have also been arrested by the police for their involvement in the clashes.

The main street in the town has been closed by police and a military back-up has been called in order to restore order.

Deputy regional Police commander, DCOP Fred Adu Anim condemned the actions of the youth.

He called on the chief of Ahwia, Nana Ntie Adu and the Zongo community to counsel their people in order to avoid an imposition of a curfew on the town.

He also asked them to assist the police with any information that will lead to the arrest of those who committed the violence. Two of the suspects arrested were wielding handguns.

The Ahwia-Mampong road has also been opened to traffic.