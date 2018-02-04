Ghanaian Times' David Yarboi-Tetteh Gets UN Appointment

Mr David Yarboi-Tetteh, the Central Regional Correspondent of the Ghanaian Times (GT) Newspaper has been appointed as the Central Regional second Vice Chairman of the United Nations Association - Ghana, (UNAG).

The Association sought to maintain inter-national and regional peace and security to encourage international cooperation in the spheres of social, economic and cultural developments to ensure that the rights and privileges of the citizenry were not infringed upon.

The 12-member Executive Committee of the Association include; Dr Samuel Ato Duncan, President, Madam Perpetual Annan, first Vice Chairperson, Mr Jonathan Benini, third Vice Chairman, Mr Prince Appiah Otchere, Secretary and Mrs Beatrice Adjei, Treasurer.

The rest were; Reverend Billy Graham, Project Coordinator, Assistant Division Office (ADOI) Norbert Adiali, Assistant Project Coordinator, Mrs Millicent Donkoh, Women's Commissioner and Dr Richard Nsiah Agyeman, Communications Director.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Bishop Peter Sackey, President of UNAG urged the officers to show greater commitment and dedication to duty to propel the vision of the organisation.

He advised them to work in unity and eschew all forms of acts that could derail their vision and soil the reputation of the UN.

Bishop Sackey assured them of an unflinching support from the UN and would provide the needed resources and logistics to drastically prevent any acts of violence and human rights violations to enshrine the dignity of man.

He tasked them to find ingenious ways of getting Regional office for the Association to function effectively.

Bishop Sackey extended a warm invitation to all peace loving Ghanaians to join the campaign for a peaceful Ghana through their peace campaigns in the form of soccer competitions, fora in educational and disability institutions across the country.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Yarboi-Tetteh expressed his felicitation to the Association for the confidence reposed in him and promised to give out his best for the association to attain its aim of achieving world peace.

He said the Association had a pivotal role to play in bridging the gap between the UN and Ghanaians by educating people and creating awareness on the operations of the UN.

To achieve that, he said the Association would strengthen its public sensitisation and outreach engagement programmes to reach key stakeholders regardless of their locations across the region.