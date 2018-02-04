Agongo Pledges To Make NPP More Attractive

Mr Joseph Agongo, a former Presiding Member of the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly of the Upper East Region has declared his intention to contest for the regional Chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said if elected in the April Regional Executive Election, he would strive to make the party more attractive for members.

The NPP activist said the party under his leadership in the region, would be made attractive not only to party loyalties but also to the floating voters that would give the party victory in the next general election.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, he attributed the poor performance of the party in the region in the 2016 general election especially in the Parliamentary election to weak party structures and lack of unity among party members.

Mr Agongo promised to make the party in the Region active and vibrant at all levels including; polling stations, constituency level and at the grass roots that would strengthen the party for victory in 2020.

The party, the Aspirant said needed to be led by membership drive and unity and be re-structured and re-branded and said strategies had been developed to enable the party attract more votes in the next election.

'As somebody who has ever been a Presiding Member and four term elected District Assembly Member for the Kumbosigo electoral area, the Chairman of Patrons of the Bolgatanga East Constituency among others, I think I have the rich experience to bring to bear to help to achieve these set targets for the party', he said.

'The success of any institution is built on sound principles, transparency, accountability, respect for each other, unity of purpose and above all humility at all levels. I have in place a strategy to unfold and ensure all these are implemented when voted as the next Regional Chairman.'

He said his contribution to the NPP at every election and debt settlement particularly the party's office in his constituency as well as his dedication to the development of his constituency through the number of leadership positions he had held was a justification to be elected as the regional chairman of the party in the upcoming Regional Executive Election in April.

Quality and Skilled Human resource, Mr Agongo stated was very important in nation building and pledged to work towards the building of human capital in all the constituencies in the region when he is voted chairman.

He reiterated his commitment to ensure that government flagship programmes such as the 'Planting for food and jobs, one village one dam and one District one Factory' were being patronised by the youth particularly the unemployed graduates to tackle the unemployment situation in the region.