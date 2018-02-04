Denlloyd Engineering To Supply Tractors To Farmers

Denlloyd Engineering and Services Limited, which deals in various farm machinery and implements, is to help farmers to procure Massey Ferguson tractors to undertake their agricultural activities to boost food production and incomes.

To this end, the company has designed a flexible payment scheme, which allows individual farmers or groups of farmers to pay half the cost of tractors and take the tractors to undertake their farming activities and later pay the rest of the cost within a year.

Mr Dennis Wayo, Chief Executive Officer of Denlloyd Engineering and Services Limited, who elaborated on the company's activities at a referrals commission conference in Tamale, said it was determined to assist farmers to procure tractors to enable them plough their fields on time for increased productivity.

The company has introduced the referrals commission where its agents refer prospective customers to buy tractors from the company after which the company pays the agents a commission.

Mr Wayo said tracker devices were infused on the tractors to enable owners monitor how the tractors were being used on the fields such that tractor operators did not cheat owners.

He said the company would put in place mobile vans to service the tractors, whenever they broke down.

Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister said the company's initiative gave true meaning to agriculture in the region as access to tractors on time was critical for improved agricultural productivity.

Mr Saeed assured the company of government's support to reach more farmers to help ensure increased agricultural production in the country.

Mr William Boakye-Acheampong, Northern Regional Director of Agriculture lauded the company for its initiative, which would help to modernise agriculture saying the provision of tractors would help address the drudgery farmers went through to produce food to feed the population.

Alhaji Yakubu Iddi Mohammed, Northern Regional Vice Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen thanked the company for working to bring tractors to the doorsteps of farmers.