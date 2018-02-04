Farm Mechanization Centres

Mr. George Oduro, Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, has said government intends to establish mechanization centres in farming districts ahead of this year's farming season.

The mechanization centres are to provide farm implements including tractors to farmers to boost agricultural production and help relieve them of the hustle they experience to produce food for the society.

Mr Oduro said this at a meeting with some farmer groups at Gushegu as part of his tour of the Northern Region to assess the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

He assured farmers that challenges they experienced during the previous farming season under the Planting for Food and Jobs would be addressed to ensure increased productivity.

Mr Musah Issah, District Chief Executive for Gusheigu, said over 4,000 farmers in the district benefited from the Planting for Food and Jobs programme and urged all to register to benefit from the programme.

Mr Osman Mahama, a commercial Farmer, lauded government for the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, and described it as a life-changing project, which has turned around the fortunes of many farmers in the district.

He is there is also the need for more storage facilities to augment the existing ones.