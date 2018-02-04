Western Region: Thousands Scramble For Space In Ghana Police

Three thousand graduates on Monday converged at the Jubilee Park in Takoradi to undergo both physical and documentation screening as part of the initial steps required to join the Ghana Police Service.

The five day exercise is part of a nationwide initiative by the Service to shortlist graduates, undergraduates and tradesmen for the Service.

According to the application guidelines, all applicants into the Service must be Ghanaians, of good character, without criminal records and have not been dismissed from any public service or any other employment.

A prospective candidate must also be physically and medically fit to meet the expected standards.

The Police Service, last year, introduced an electronic process to receive applications as part of efforts to reduce the involvement of intermediaries who often dupe innocent applicants.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Bonga Yoosa, Deputy Director General of the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) at a press conference, said the Western Regional Centre would screen and shortlist successful applicants for the next stage of the recruitment process.

He said another advertisement would be posted before the year ends for new applicants.

'We are doing the exercise in phases. The online application is the first phase and so those who applied and met the requirements were automatically picked as having qualified for the next stage', he said.

DCOP Yoosa said Monday to Wednesday, was for general recruits, Thursday and Friday for tradesmen while Saturday would be for graduate applicants.

He said the second phase would be body examination.

'Those who will be successful will then go on to write an examination on Sunday and the applicants who will pass will move to the next stage which is medical screening and then the training before the final enlistment', he added.