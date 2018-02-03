Amanfrom-Ashieyie Residents Urge Gov't To Stop Demolition Exercise

Residents of Amanfrom-Ashieyie in the Greater Accra Region, have called on Government to stop the Department of Urban Roads and Regimanuel Grey Limited from demolishing their properties.

According to the residents, authorities must protect the rights of some of Ghana's most vulnerable citizens and ensure that these human rights abuse does not occur.

Mr William Afful, a Resident of Amanfrom -Ashieyie, who was speaking at a news conference in Accra, on behalf of his colleagues said they were asked to stop work in 2009 by Regimanuel Grey Limited for the construction of the 10.5 kilometer road leading to Kpone Akatamanso, Ashaiman and its environs.

He said however, last year, residents were served letters by one Mr Asamoah from the Department of Urban Roads instructing them to relocate; as their properties were creating nuisance on the edges of the road.

Mr Afful said residents observed that the stretch of road under construction leads to Regimanuel estates, adding that, 'we are also told the road is being constructed by government, so how come the equipment on the road have Regimanuel Grey Limited tags on them'.

He said till date authorities have failed on several occasions to name the contractor working on the project, again issues concerning their compensation as stated in the letter has not been addressed till now.

Mr Yaw Mensah, a Welder and resident within the community also told the media that considering the about 150 houses affected and the cost of compensation to be paid, it is important for government to intervene and protect the rights of the vulnerable.

He said the area had been surveyed several times by different surveyors with different route demarcations and he feels the authorities were trying to have their way at the expense of residents' interest.

'We were told this project is being carried out by government so what right does Regimanuel have to ask us to stop work. And as you can see most of the buildings here are uncompleted due to the notice," he said.

Mr Mensah said the letters served on them had no letter heads, therefore, they were doubting its credibility, and so government must investigate the issue.

Mr Mensah said if Government was involved then, it should come clear with regards to the compensation and terms stated in the letter.

Madam Gladys Addo, a resident, also complained of the thick cloud of dust caused by huge trucks carrying materials to the sites of Regimanuel estate even though authorities promised to address the issue; adding that, the situation was affecting their health, especially that of their children.

She said the dust nuisance was affecting their health, making them to seek medical attention very often.

Madam Addo on behalf of the residents urged Government to protect them since they do not know where to relocate to.