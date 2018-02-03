Africa Business And Investment Forum Set To Hold In Ethiopia

A high-level public- private sector dialogue on ways of supporting and promoting private-sector-led growth in Africa would take place on January 30, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The African Business and Investment Forum would serve as a platform for African and United States private sector executives to share insights with African Heads of State, Ministers, Senior US Government officials, representatives of multilateral institutions and other stakeholders.

The one-day Forum would feature roundtable discussions on issues related to trade and diversification, energy, agribusiness, and health, working document made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra through the Communications Section, of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) on Monday stated.

According to the ECA document, the forum would ensure that leaders and key stakeholders hear the private sector voices, and views, and that the day-to-day challenges faced by private sector operators in Africa were addressed.

Among the more than 150 expected participants include; Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn of Ethiopia; President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana; President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique; and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

The rest; President Macky Sall of Senegal, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, and President JoÃ£o LourenÃ§o of Angola.

In addition to providing a platform for a high-level public-private sector dialogue, the objectives of the Forum are to increase opportunities for business partnerships, secure commitments as well as track the adoption of business-friendly policies.

It would also showcase countries and policies that are contributing to an enabling environment for enhanced African regional and global trade and investment, including with the United States.

The Africa Business and Investment Forum is organised by the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) in partnership with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

Ms Vera Songwe ECA Executive Secretary and Florizelle Liser, CCA President would also participate.

CCA, as the premier U.S. business association solely focused on promoting U.S.-Africa trade, investment and business engagement, will bring its 23-year expertise of successfully providing insights, connections and access critical to U.S. and African businesses operating on the continent.

ECA provides a unique platform for intermediation between the public and the private sector policies and programmes, offering solutions and support to accelerate sustainable private sector development on the continent.