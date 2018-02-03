SEDAT Holds Maiden Executive Breakfast Meeting

Most Ghanaian graduates and students are not able to establish the required relationships that would imbibe and propel them into their career and business advancement.

Mr Kwamena Minta Nyarku, a senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) School of Business and a Marketing Strategic Management Consultant has asserted in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the maiden SEDAT Executive breakfast meeting in Elmina.

Mr Nyarku stressed that social networking was equally important for career and business advancement and called on business executives to take advantage of it to expand their businesses.

He said social networking had since been a problem in schools as many students found it difficult to talk among themselves at social gatherings and even in class.

However, he added that adequate networking was necessary to provide the required resources needed for graduates to start and run their business effectively in future.

The breakfast meeting was aimed at bringing the business community in and around Cape Coast to brainstorm, share experiences and ideas, network and build relationships and as well de-stress and socialise.

Speaking on the theme 'Leveraging through networking and partnerships', Mr Nyarku said many graduates lacked the zeal to set up their own bussinesses because the existing education structure did not encourage them to do so.

He bemoaned the fact that most of the courses taught in schools did not expose students to be more entrepreneurial and as such they saw access to certain resources as very difficult.

Mr Nyarku said in the era where graduate unemployment was on the ascendancy, developing such soft skills were more important than ever. "The competition for jobs is so intense and often the differentiators are the kind of social networks that one has. Small talk is not small talk in a business setting".he said

Mr Nyarku recommended that educational institutions hammered more on the need to develop positive relationships so that students would be able to have access funds, property and other infrastructure to set up businesses to help curb the unemployment fiasco in the economy.

Such networks, he noted would be able to help them have a competitive advantage over those that might not have good networks.

Mr Nyarku, somehow blamed the cultural setting in the country for the lack of zeal to network as it affected the ability of people to be more courteous and ready to get to know more people and as well inhibits people to establish good relationships.

This, he said had affected the entrepreneurial capabilities of many Ghanaians to be able to develop strong relationships that would help them have access to resources to set up their business.

Mr Eric Dzade, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DZ Industries encouraged entrepreneurs to develop positive attitudes and thinking about life in order to make ground-breaking improvements in their businesses.

Mrs Patricia Kissi, CEO of SEDAT Consult said the breakfast meeting would be a yearly meeting to provide avenue for networking and matching platform for entrepreneurs' and business executives in Cape Coast to discuss current business trends.

SEDAT Consult is a Human Resource, Business Development and Research Consultancy firm that provides a number of solutions to businesses including training and development and career coaching.