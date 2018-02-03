Teenagers Cautioned Against Unprotected Sex

Mr Martin Obeng, the Sunyani West District Chief Executive at the weekend, admonished teenagers to refrain from sexual promiscuity and unprotected sex.

He warned that HIV/AIDS is rife in the Brong-Ahafo Region, particularly, in the District and the Sunyani Municipality, and urged adolescents against having multiple sex partners.

Mr Obeng gave the advice when he inaugurated a mortuary facility and a clinic at Mantukwa, near Nsoatre in the district.

The facility, constructed by the BestCARE and Mortuary Services, a private health service provider, is situated along the Sunyani-Berekum highway.

Mr Obeng emphasised the reality of HIV/AIDS, and called for intensified public education on the disease as it kept on increasing in the region.

He condemned societal stigmatisation of people living with HIV/AIDS and pleaded with the general public to show care and support patients to access anti-retroviral therapy to minimise the spread of the disease.

Mr Obeng also urged those who had still not known their HIV status to go for counseling and testing to know their status so that they could be put on drugs for their own wellbeing.

He advised mortuary attendants at the various health facilities to keep their surroundings clean to avoid the outbreak of contagious diseases.

Mr Obeng observed that mortuary service is integral in the healthcare systems, as it provided opportunity to preserve dead bodies, and ascertain the cause of one's death as well.

But, he underlined the need for the attendants to promote personal hygiene and environmental cleanliness so that people who visit their facilities would not be infected with diseases.

The District Chief Executives entreated people who had not registered with the National Health Insurance Scheme to do so to access quality healthcare delivery when they are sick.

Dr Gabriel Sakyi Kwofie, the Chief Executive Officer of BestCare Clinic and Mortuary Services, said the facility was determined to provide best mortuary services in the Brong-Ahafo Region.