In Consolidating Our Gains For Victory 2020 And Beyond Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim The Perfect Choice For The National Chairmanship Portfolio

As it has always been the case, there are people who are born to serve and there are those who would take positions without serving it's intended purpose.

As I interact with some party faithfuls, clearly the sense of despondency has sky rocketed due to the fact that enough hasn't been done by the very apex of leadership of our party (NPP) to address their plight nor made them feel they are part of affairs. The "used and dump" phrase has been on most lips because they believe during the electioneering period they were made to feel most important but now same cannot be said.

I dare say, there is a great opportunity to make a change in that stead, and that to me is a very good news.

Well, they say sometimes, to be better understood you need to prefer someone who shares your interest but not some self serving person

I say in unequivocal terms that we have someone to take us from this quagmire we find ourselves in and galvanize all into a serious action to stand as a strong front for the never ending battle ahead of us. For we fight not with an opponent (NDC) who believe in clean or fair fight but one who is filled with treachery and would employ any crude tactics to achieve their goals.

Ladies and Gentleman, I believe the wait is over, the experiments are over. Its now time to elect to the chairmanship position a man who listens, who prefers teaching you how to fish but not fishing for you...the man who has the strong desire to help party people irrespective of who you are, where you come from etc. ... the man who is the embodiment of humility in service ... and above all associate himself with all

Think of, pray for Mr. Stephen Ayensu Ntim for divine protection, for the battle ahead is still the Lord's

Choose Mr. Stephen Ayensu Ntim for the NPP National Chairmanship Position.

...Signed...

ABDUL RAZAK ASANTE a.k.a RAZI

ASPIRING SECRETARY, SEKONDI CONSTITUENCY.

BUILDING A STRONGER NPP TOGETHER!!!

CONSOLIDATE POWER BEYOND 2(TWO) TERM TOGETHER!!!