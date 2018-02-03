Nana Addo Lauds Prof. Prempeh's CDD Appointment

President Nana Akufo-Addo has congratulated Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh on his appointment as the new Executive Director of the Center for Democratic Development (CDD).

In a Twitter message Friday, the president described the replacement for Prof E. Gyimah-Boadi as an excellent choice, expressing hope that the CDD will do well under the new stewardship.

His appointment took effect from February 1, 2018.

Prof. Prempeh’s appointment follows the retirement of Prof Gyimah-Boadi who is the Center’s founding Executive Director.

“Professor Prempeh brings to his new role a wealth of experience and knowledge gained from a rich and diverse career as a civil society activist, an academic, a lawyer, a corporate manager, a consultant and a policy adviser” the release confirming his appointment read.

“He has been a member of the CDD-Ghana board since the Center was founded and served as its first director of legal policy and governance and co-editor of its quarterly Democracy Watch from 2001 to 2003”, it added.

The organisations main aim is the promotion of society and government based on the rule of law, appropriate checks on the power of the state, and integrity in public administration.

It was established in 1998.