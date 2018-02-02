Once Safe, Always Safe.............the Case Of Herbal Medicines Usage

Herbal medicine has been commonly used over the years for treatment and prevention of diseases and health promotion as well as for enhancement of the span and quality of life. However, there is a lack of a systematic approach to assess their safety and effectiveness. The holistic approach to health care makes herbal medicine very attractive to many people, but it also makes scientific evaluation very challenging because so many factors must be taken into account. Currently, herbs are applied to the treatment of chronic and acute conditions and various ailments and problems such as cardiovascular disease, prostate problems, depression, inflammation, and to boost the immune system, to name but a few. Herbal medicines are also very common in Europe, with Germany and France leading in over-the-counter sales among European countries, and in most developed countries, one can find essential oils, herbal extracts, or herbal teas being sold in pharmacies with conventional drugs.

Herbs and plants can be processed and can be taken in different ways and forms, and they include the whole herb, teas, syrup, essential oils, ointments, salves, rubs, capsules, and tablets that contain a ground or powdered form of a raw herb or its dried extract. Plants and herbs extract vary in the solvent used for extraction, temperature, and extraction time, and include alcoholic extracts (tinctures),vinegars (acetic acid extracts), hot water extract (tisanes), long-term boiled extract, usually roots or bark (decoctions), and cold infusion of plants (macerates). There is no standardization, and components of an herbal extract or a product are likely to vary significantly between batches and producers. Herbal medicines are in widespread use and although many believe herbal medicines are safe, they are often used in combination and are drawn from plant sources with their own variability in species, growing conditions, and biologically active constituents. Herbal extracts may be contaminated, adulterated, and may contain toxic compounds. The quality control of herbal medicines has a direct impact on their safety and efficacy. But, there is little data on the composition and quality of most herbal medicines not only due to lack of adequate policies or government requirements but also due to a lack of adequate or accepted research methodology for evaluating traditional medicines. In addition, there is very little research on whole herbal mixtures because the drug approval process does not accommodate undifferentiated mixtures of natural chemicals. To isolate each active ingredient from each herb would be immensely time-consuming at a high cost, making it not cost-effective for manufacturers.

Another problem is that despite the popularity of herbal supplements, some herbal products on the market are likely to be of low quality and suspect efficacy, even if the herb has been shown to have an effect in controlled studies using high-quality product. There is a belief that herbs, as natural products, are inherently safe without side effects and that efficacy can be obtained over a wide range of doses. Although herbs may well have undesirable side effects, there are no set “doses,” and herb–drug or herb–herb interactions are possible. Ideally, the composition of the total botanical extract must be standardized and free of any potential hazards, and plants should be grown specifically for the production of botanical extracts under controlled conditions and originate from a characterized and uniform genetic source with a taxonomic record of the genus, species, and cultivar or other additional identifiers. Records should be maintained for the source of the seed, locations and conditions of cultivation, and exposure to possible chemical treatments such as pesticides. Because the environment can significantly affect phytochemical profiles and the efficacy of the botanical end product, botanical extracts can vary from year to year and may be significantly affected by temperature, drought, or flood as well as by geographic location.

Therefore, biochemical profiling must be used to ensure that a consistent material is used to produce a botanical. The concentration step can also be challenging, and the process to concentrate active compounds to a sufficient level can negatively affect their solubility and bioavailability. Therefore, improving efficacy by increasing concentration can be counterproductive, and the use of solubilizers and bioenhancers needs to be considered just as for drugs. However, there are major challenges to achieving this. Although in theory botanicals should be well characterized and herbal supplements should be produced to the same quality standards as drugs, the situation in practice is very different from that of a pure drug. Herbs contain multiple compounds, many of which may not be identified and often there is no identifier component, and chemical fingerprinting is in its early stages and is lacking for virtually all herbs. This makes standardization of botanicals difficult, although some can be produced to contain a standardized amount of a key component or class of components, such as ginsenosides for ginseng products or anthocyanins for bilberry products. However, even when such key compounds have been identified and a standard content is agreed or suggested, there is no guarantee that individual commercial products will contain this.

Clinical research should focus on the safety and efficacy of herbal medicines used by health practitioners and on developing anti-infective agents. Prior to the clinical evaluation of herbal medicine, be it a single compound, a mixture of herbal ingredients, or a complex herbal formula based on historic evidence of use, the QA/QC in source material acquisition and processing and manufacturing of the products under GMP must be addressed to assure efficacy and reproducibility. In addition to the use of scientifically irrefutable efficacy measurements, clinical studies should monitor and report adverse events, including potential drug–herb interactions. When the safety and efficacy are established in accordance with conventional scientific principles, the integration of herbal medicine into evidence based clinical practice will likely occur.

