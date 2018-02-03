NPP Activist Encourages Youth To Take Up Leadership Roles

An aspiring secretary for the Ablekuma North Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has charged the youth to take part in shaping the future of Ghana.

Frederick Green said the only way the skills and talents of the youth will be appreciated will be for them to take up leadership roles in their political parties.

Addressing the media in Accra Friday, the NPP Secretary hopeful said the country will be the ultimate beneficiary if it encourages its youth to participate in its political processes.

"A country that wants to go far will bring on board its youth," he told the media.

There has been an improvement in youth participation in Ghana's political process with some being appointed as deputy ministers in the past regime and the current government.

But governance experts have not been pleased with their level of participation considering the youth comprise 65 percent of the country's population.

Mr Green said most of the youth have been relegated to the background because of their age.

“…no wonder quite a number of them [youth] end up hiding away their anguish in drugs and alcohol,” he stated.

He said the entire country will benefit if the youth are actively involved in political decision-making.

But he wants the youth to seize the opportunity by taking part in leadership positions, saying the tables can turn in their favour if they try.