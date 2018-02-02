Energy Minister Calls For Review Of NPA Act

Minister for Energy, Mr. Boakye Agyarko has called for the review of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Act, 2005 (Act 691) which is required to transform the downstream petroleum sector into a West African Sub-regional hub.

The sector minister indicated that the NPA Act 2005 (Act 691) which needs to pave way fornew players in the import and export sub-sectors failed to include health, safety and security issues, and infrastructure development and expansion such as port facilities, barges and blending facilities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the National Petroleum Downstream Colloquium organized by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) under the theme, “The Petroleum Downstream; Then, Now and the Future,”Mr. Agyarko noted that the goal of making Ghana the refined petroleum hub require the passage of new legislation or amendment of the existing ones.

He said the introduction of a new Downstream Petroleum Act will encompass the hub concept. The new Act will incorporate licensing and permitting regime, re-alignment of mandate of the regulator, construction and operation of downstream facilities, HSSE standards, tariffs and charges for use of downstream petroleum infrastructure and financial transactions.

The sector minister added that Government’s vision for the downstream sector is to make Ghana the hub for quality refined petroleum products for the West African Sub-region through the expansion and improvement of existing infrastructure that ensures the delivery of competitively priced products and services in a secured, safe and environmentally friendly manner.

Mr. Agyarko indicated that the challenges facing the sector owing to the policy and regulatory gaps that needs to be addressed.

According to the sector Minister, pertinent issues including local content and local participation, financial and regulatory framework, broad relationship among petroleum service providers in the petroleum downstream sector, coordination and cooperation with other agencies and institutions, and government participation have been identified to address the challenges.

Mr. Agyarko said Ghana can only realize the goal of an efficient and effective downstream sector when the domestic and export requirements for refined petroleum products are meet adding that government will focus on the optimization of the development of downstream infrastructure, clean cooking solutions, strategic stock management, increased access to petroleum products, competitive pricing of petroleum product, gender mainstreaming, carbon footprint reduction etc.