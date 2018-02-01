Bawumia Expected Back In Town Later Today

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is set to arrive from London, Thursday, after a brief sick leave.

He will be met on arrival by the president Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo a statement from the Presidency has said.

The time for the arrival is however yet to be disclosed.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been out of the country on sick leave for 12 days on the advice of his doctors.

Details about the sickness were sketchy. However, a statement announcing his departure to the UK on medical leave triggered a lot of speculations and controversy.

Many suggested the sickness was more serious and the government was keeping vital information from the citizens.

The Minority in Parliament demanded a detailed briefing on the health status of the vice president, a demand the Information Minister Mustapha Hamid thought was unnecessary.

In the heat of the speculations pictures and videos of the Vice President on a stroll with his wife, Samira Bawumia in London emerged.

Even that did not stop the speculations about his health. Rather it triggered a new controversy with some critics claiming the pictures and videos were not current. They suggested the health of the Vice-president was deteriorating.

But a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the presidency Eugene Arhin has allayed any fears of a deterioration in the health of Ghana's second in command.

The Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will return to Ghana from the United Kingdom on Thursday 1st February 2018. This is after he took a 12-day medical leave on the advice of his doctors," the statement said.