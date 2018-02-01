Sanitation Ministry Secures $3million For Integrated Urban Environmental Sanitation Master Plan

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Kofi Adda has disclosed that his ministry has secured USD $3million for an integrated urban sanitation master plan to tackle sanitation and water issues in the Greater Accra region.

According to him, it is a World Bank project under GAMA and would include construction of drainage systems, water and toilet facilities for the next 18 months. It is scheduled to start from September this year.

The GAMA sanitation and water project is one of the many interventions to be funded by the World Bank to address the acute sanitation and water challenges confronting the urban communities, particularly the low-income areas in the eleven municipalities in the Greater Accra region.

The minister was speaking at a Sensitization Forum for the preparation of an Integrated Urban Sanitation Master Plan, held at the Tomreik Hotel, East Legon in Accra. The event, also offered a perfect platform, for the scrutiny of various water and sanitation proposals.

Hon. Kofi Adda disclosed that over GHC90 million was mobilized from plastic waste in 2016 but no records exist to show how the funds were used by the previous Mahama government.

"Since the coming of the NPP into power, sanitation in the country has improved, due to the fact that sanitation workers are always on the streets cleaning making the quest to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa a big possibility,"

On his part, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Ishmael Ashitey lamented that Ghana as a middle-income country is unable to provide basic social amenities including decent household with toilet facilities for the people.

Hon. Ashitey added that less than 20% of the population has access to improved sanitation.

"The multiplicity and uncoordinated nature of projects and programmes such as inadequate human resource, lack of adequate disposal facilities, poor planning versus rapid urbanization among others in the metropolitan is a major concern to the Accra region," he said.

The regional minister further charged the participants to do their best to come out with the right sanitation and water initiatives.