Abantu Joins Forces With Ministry Of Gender To Fight Human Trafficking

Abantu for Development has partnered with the Ministry of Gender, Children And Social Protection to strengthen advocacy against human trafficking across the country.

Abantu for development is a well-known advocacy organization amongst many others in the country and its aim is to reduce or stop human trafficking.

This collaboration was reached at a one-day dialogue on Human Trafficking held at the Tomreik Hotel at East Legon, in Accra.

According to UN estimates, at any given time, 2.5 million people are trapped in modern-day slavery, men, women and children fall into the hand of traffickers both in the own countries and abroad, with over 30 billion dollars human trafficking economy globally, perpetrators are doing all in their power to maintain their grip on the trade.

In her address, Minister of Gender, Children & Social Protection, Hon. Otiko Afisah Djaba, said government over the years have been on the heels of traffickers.

She said all international law, regulations, protocols and convention agreements and framework as well as other legislation, have ensured that victims of trafficking are protected while perpetrators are punished for the offence of human trafficking and other related criminal conducts.

"Ghana is making all commitments to fight human trafficking but it has been a difficult task due to the negative attitudes of our people," Hon. Otiko lamented.

She, however, thanked the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service and the press for their efforts during last year's rescue mission of 215 young women, who were using unapproved routes to travel to the Gulf states to seek greener pastures.

"Ghana is a free state and our constitution guarantees the right of free movement and therefore let us inform our people who wish to travel to use the proper channels and documentation."

A participant, Victoria Naatsu, also from the Gender Ministry, revealed that the Ghana Education Service has given the approval for visitation of various schools in the country to educate students and teachers on the dangers associated with human trafficking.