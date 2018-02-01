VPC Launches 25th Anniversary Celebration

Victory Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has launched its 25th anniversary celebration over the weekend at Adenta Frafraha.

The celebration is on the theme: “Celebrating God's grace and faithful stewardship”.

The launch preceded with a health walk which was participated by over 1000 members with the youngest participant being a three-year-old girl whilst the oldest participant was a 90-year-old woman.

The assistant minister of the church, Rev. Lydia Annorwaa who stood in for the District Minister, Rev Col David Adoreye-Asare to launched the 25th anniversary called on members to remain resolute in the Lord.

"God has been so kind to this church and its members. If for nothing at all, let's cast our minds back from where the church began and you will all come to terms that God has blessed this church beyond measure" she said.

Rev Annorwaa explained that the Church which began on a house-to-house evangelism in the Adentan SSNIT Flat, precisely in an area referred to as “Approtech” by the Ga Presbytery, and winning over forty souls for Christ upon which only twelve (12) turned up for the first Sunday service, can now boast of over 3000 active congregants including Junior Youth and Children.

According to her Victory Congregation as young as it is had achieved so much within 25 years.

“The church has been out with innovations that have transformed the community” she added.

Some of the activities slated to mark the 25th Anniversary celebration included health and career counselling, fun games, family day out, a donation to charity as well as evangelism.