Should We Follow Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's Example In Retrieving Stolen Taxpayers' Cash?

Saudia Arabia's new crown prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has succeeded in getting corrupt wealthy Saudi nationals and foreign residents in the kingdom, to refund monies and assets totaling some U.S.$107 billion, thus far, which they cheated Saudi Arabia out of, over the years. It is an example we ought to follow in the fight against high-level corruption in Ghana, perhaps.
The question is: If we are going to grant amnesty to tax dodgers in the not too distant future, why do we not also grant immunity from prosecution to wealthy individuals who have cheated Mother Ghana in sundry crooked public procurement deals, if they agree to admit to their crimes and repay the sums they cheated our nation out of, plus interest? Every pesewa, of it, that is?
In that regard, to inspire those who currently lead our nation, we have culled a news story by Robert Anderson, from the online version of Gulf News, which reports the latest success of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's anti-corruption drive in Saudi Arabia.
Please read on: [Gulf Business] Saudi says $107bn received in corruption settlements
The assets were handed over in the form of real estate, commercial
entities, securities and cash Robert Anderson Tuesday 30 January 2018 AddThis Sharing Buttons Share to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to LinkedInShare to EmailShare to More
Saudi Arabia’s attorney general said on Tuesday the kingdom had
received settlements exceeding SAR400bn ($106.7bn) from detainees
following the winding down of the first phase of a corruption purge.
In comments carried by Saudi Press Agency, Sheikh Saud Al Mojeb said
the Supreme Committee for Combating Corruption subpoenaed 381 people
in total from the date of a royal order in early November, many of
whom were summoned to testify and provide evidence.
A review of all the cases relating to those accused of corruption is
now complete and negotiations with those willing to settle in exchange
for their freedom have concluded. Cases were transferred to the Public Prosecution, which decided to
release those that had settled and admitted to wrongdoing or had
insufficient evidence supporting the allegations against them.
The prosecution decided to keep in custody 56 individuals the attorney
general had refused to settle with “due to other pending criminal
cases, in order to continue the investigations process, and in
accordance with the relevant laws and regulations”.
This was down from 95 last week. Read: Saudi to recover more than $100bn in corruption settlements
Al Mojeb said that the estimated value of the settlements received so
far exceeded SAR400bn and they came in the form of real estate,
commercial entities, securities, cash and other assets.
He previously stated in November that at least $100bn of funds had
been misused through “systematic corruption and embezzlement over
several decades”. Read: Saudi attorney general says $100bn misused through “systematic corruption”
Reuters reported on Tuesday that the kingdom had closed a detention
centre for those snared by the anti-graft drive at Riyadh’s opulent
Ritz-Carlton Hotel. Read: Saudi closes hotel detention centre This followed the release of a number of high profile businessmen over
the weekend including billionaire Prince Alwaleed and the founder of
Middle East broadcaster MBC, Waleed al-Ibrahim. The exact settlements both men agreed to are unknown.
Read: Shares in Alwaleed’s Kingdom Holding soar, but banks cautious
Read: MBC’s Ibrahim to keep control of broadcaster after detention
In an interview with Reuters at his suite in the Ritz-Carlton hours
before he was released on Saturday, Prince Alwaleed said he had been
well-treated in custody and described his detention case as a
misunderstanding. Those that are still being detained face potential court cases in
Riyadh and Jeddah, with Saudi Gazette reporting special criminal
circuits of three judges each had been established at criminal courts
in both locations. Read: Saudi courts prepare framework for corruption detainees
They are expected to face 14 charges ranging from bribery to forgery,
money laundering, power misuse, dissipating public funds and amassing
wealth at the expense of the government. Finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said last week the settlements
would be used to fund $13.3bn of financial handouts to help citizens
cope with the rising cost of living. Read: Saudi king orders new payments to offset rising living costs
AddThis Sharing Buttons Share to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to LinkedInShare to EmailShare to More
Also from our network I-League goalkeeper makes sensationally bad blunder against Shillong Lajong
10 of Dubai's best beachfront restaurants - What's On Dubai
This museum will pay homage to the late Alaïa in a moving exhibition
Dubai to install thousands of AI-powered CCTV cameras with facial
recognition - Stuff Middle East The NYE beauty looks to copy Forget buying presents, we know where to spoil yourself this Christmas...
Muscat airport expansion to open in March - Gulf Business
CFO of Alwaleed's Kingdom Holding quits - Gulf Business
ALSO READ Saudi demands cash for freedom in corruption probe Saudi demands cash for freedom in corruption probe Saudi expects to recover up to $100bn from corruption settlements
Saudi expects to recover up to $100bn from corruption settlements
Saudi makes more arrests under corruption crackdown
Saudi makes more arrests under corruption crackdown
Saudi regulator suspends trading accounts linked to corruption probe
Saudi regulator suspends trading accounts linked to corruption probe
Saudi to recover more than $100bn in corruption settlements
Saudi to recover more than $100bn in corruption settlements
Saudi unit to manage settlements from corruption crackdown
Saudi unit to manage settlements from corruption crackdown
Saudi winds down corruption purge but scars linger Saudi winds down corruption purge but scars linger Two Saudi princes released from detention in anti-corruption probe – source
Two Saudi princes released from detention in anti-corruption probe – source
Lists Top 50 GCC Banks 2017 Top 100 Most Powerful Arabs 2017 Top 100 GCC Companies 2016 Top 50 GCC Banks 2016 Top 50 GCC Banks 2015 Top 100 Powerful Arabs 2015 Advertisement Most Read Saudi bars foreigners from 12 job roles Philippines' Duterte threatens Middle East work ban
Oman bans hiring of foreigners in 10 sectors Abu Dhabi's Etihad denies plans to cut 10% of pilots
UAE President’s mother passes away CFO of Alwaleed's Kingdom Holding quits Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed released GCC governments expected to delay further taxes - S&P
Dubai amends knowledge and innovation fees Dubai floating villa project lacks approvals - report
Editor's Picks Predictions 2018: Dubai Chamber president and CEO Hamad Buamim
Is blockchain helping the payments industry? Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed released GCC governments expected to delay further taxes – S&P
Should We Follow Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's Example In Retrieving Stolen Taxpayers' Cash?
Saudia Arabia's new crown prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has succeeded in getting corrupt wealthy Saudi nationals and foreign residents in the kingdom, to refund monies and assets totaling some U.S.$107 billion, thus far, which they cheated Saudi Arabia out of, over the years. It is an example we ought to follow in the fight against high-level corruption in Ghana, perhaps.
The question is: If we are going to grant amnesty to tax dodgers in the not too distant future, why do we not also grant immunity from prosecution to wealthy individuals who have cheated Mother Ghana in sundry crooked public procurement deals, if they agree to admit to their crimes and repay the sums they cheated our nation out of, plus interest? Every pesewa, of it, that is?
In that regard, to inspire those who currently lead our nation, we have culled a news story by Robert Anderson, from the online version of Gulf News, which reports the latest success of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's anti-corruption drive in Saudi Arabia.
Please read on:
[Gulf Business]
Saudi says $107bn received in corruption settlements
The assets were handed over in the form of real estate, commercial
entities, securities and cash
Robert Anderson
Tuesday 30 January 2018
AddThis Sharing Buttons
Share to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to LinkedInShare to EmailShare to More
Saudi Arabia’s attorney general said on Tuesday the kingdom had
received settlements exceeding SAR400bn ($106.7bn) from detainees
following the winding down of the first phase of a corruption purge.
In comments carried by Saudi Press Agency, Sheikh Saud Al Mojeb said
the Supreme Committee for Combating Corruption subpoenaed 381 people
in total from the date of a royal order in early November, many of
whom were summoned to testify and provide evidence.
A review of all the cases relating to those accused of corruption is
now complete and negotiations with those willing to settle in exchange
for their freedom have concluded.
Cases were transferred to the Public Prosecution, which decided to
release those that had settled and admitted to wrongdoing or had
insufficient evidence supporting the allegations against them.
The prosecution decided to keep in custody 56 individuals the attorney
general had refused to settle with “due to other pending criminal
cases, in order to continue the investigations process, and in
accordance with the relevant laws and regulations”.
This was down from 95 last week.
Read: Saudi to recover more than $100bn in corruption settlements
Al Mojeb said that the estimated value of the settlements received so
far exceeded SAR400bn and they came in the form of real estate,
commercial entities, securities, cash and other assets.
He previously stated in November that at least $100bn of funds had
been misused through “systematic corruption and embezzlement over
several decades”.
Read: Saudi attorney general says $100bn misused through “systematic corruption”
Reuters reported on Tuesday that the kingdom had closed a detention
centre for those snared by the anti-graft drive at Riyadh’s opulent
Ritz-Carlton Hotel.
Read: Saudi closes hotel detention centre
This followed the release of a number of high profile businessmen over
the weekend including billionaire Prince Alwaleed and the founder of
Middle East broadcaster MBC, Waleed al-Ibrahim.
The exact settlements both men agreed to are unknown.
Read: Shares in Alwaleed’s Kingdom Holding soar, but banks cautious
Read: MBC’s Ibrahim to keep control of broadcaster after detention
In an interview with Reuters at his suite in the Ritz-Carlton hours
before he was released on Saturday, Prince Alwaleed said he had been
well-treated in custody and described his detention case as a
misunderstanding.
Those that are still being detained face potential court cases in
Riyadh and Jeddah, with Saudi Gazette reporting special criminal
circuits of three judges each had been established at criminal courts
in both locations.
Read: Saudi courts prepare framework for corruption detainees
They are expected to face 14 charges ranging from bribery to forgery,
money laundering, power misuse, dissipating public funds and amassing
wealth at the expense of the government.
Finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said last week the settlements
would be used to fund $13.3bn of financial handouts to help citizens
cope with the rising cost of living.
Read: Saudi king orders new payments to offset rising living costs
AddThis Sharing Buttons
Share to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to LinkedInShare to EmailShare to More
Also from our network
I-League goalkeeper makes sensationally bad blunder against Shillong Lajong
10 of Dubai's best beachfront restaurants - What's On Dubai
This museum will pay homage to the late Alaïa in a moving exhibition
Dubai to install thousands of AI-powered CCTV cameras with facial
recognition - Stuff Middle East
The NYE beauty looks to copy
Forget buying presents, we know where to spoil yourself this Christmas...
Muscat airport expansion to open in March - Gulf Business
CFO of Alwaleed's Kingdom Holding quits - Gulf Business
ALSO READ
Saudi demands cash for freedom in corruption probe
Saudi demands cash for freedom in corruption probe
Saudi expects to recover up to $100bn from corruption settlements
Saudi expects to recover up to $100bn from corruption settlements
Saudi makes more arrests under corruption crackdown
Saudi makes more arrests under corruption crackdown
Saudi regulator suspends trading accounts linked to corruption probe
Saudi regulator suspends trading accounts linked to corruption probe
Saudi to recover more than $100bn in corruption settlements
Saudi to recover more than $100bn in corruption settlements
Saudi unit to manage settlements from corruption crackdown
Saudi unit to manage settlements from corruption crackdown
Saudi winds down corruption purge but scars linger
Saudi winds down corruption purge but scars linger
Two Saudi princes released from detention in anti-corruption probe – source
Two Saudi princes released from detention in anti-corruption probe – source
Lists
Top 50 GCC Banks 2017
Top 100 Most Powerful Arabs 2017
Top 100 GCC Companies 2016
Top 50 GCC Banks 2016
Top 50 GCC Banks 2015
Top 100 Powerful Arabs 2015
Advertisement
Most Read
Saudi bars foreigners from 12 job roles
Philippines' Duterte threatens Middle East work ban
Oman bans hiring of foreigners in 10 sectors
Abu Dhabi's Etihad denies plans to cut 10% of pilots
UAE President’s mother passes away
CFO of Alwaleed's Kingdom Holding quits
Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed released
GCC governments expected to delay further taxes - S&P
Dubai amends knowledge and innovation fees
Dubai floating villa project lacks approvals - report
Editor's Picks
Predictions 2018: Dubai Chamber president and CEO Hamad Buamim
Is blockchain helping the payments industry?
Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed released
GCC governments expected to delay further taxes – S&P
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER
Copyright © 2018 by Gulf Business.
End of culled news story by Robert Anderson from the online version
of Gulf News.