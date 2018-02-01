Nana B Calls On National Chief Imam; Re-Affirms Government's Commitment Towards Zongo Development

The Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme and NPP National Youth Organiser hopeful, Henry Nana Boakye paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu

The visit by NANA-B was to officially inform the chief Imam of his intentions to replace Sammy Awuku as National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party.

He thanked the Chief Imam and the Muslim community for their prayers and support during Election 2016.

NANA-B reiterated the Akufo Addo/Bawumia Government's commitment to seeking the welfare of Muslims in Ghana.

He added that "the creation of the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development headed by Hon Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Siddique and the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund is ample evidence that the current government is genuinely concerned about the plight of Muslims, particularly those resident in the various Zongo communities.

On his part, the National Chief Imam praised NANA B for showing respect to him and Muslims across the country with his courtesy call.

He admonished him to pursue politics devoid of insults, violence and slander. He again added that National Youth Organisers should be ambassadors of peace and further seek jobs for the numerous unemployed youth of Ghana.

He also prayed for Nana B and further wished him well and success in the contest.

NANA B donated boxes of water and assorted drinks. He also presented an undisclosed amount to the office of the chief Imam

Nana B was accompanied by Okaikoi central constituency Organizer, Tijani Ahmed and some constituency youth organizers from Ablekuma North (Alhaji Abubakari Braimah), Ablekuma central (Isaac Asare aka Akonoba), Okaikoi Central (Oliver Ofori Baah), Deputy constituency youth organizer for Ablekuma North(Serwaah Akoto), Dome-Kwabenya youth organizer (Obiri Yeboah).