Ghana Moves Atop Global Rule Of Law Ranking In Africa

Ghana has been ranked the first country in Africa and 43rd in the world with strict adherence to the rule of law.

The 2017 World Justice Project (WJP) Global Rule of Law Ranking showed the country has witnessed an improvement in its governance the past year.

In the report released Wednesday, Ghana had good scores in all eight criteria measured by the Washington-based organisation such as open government, fundamental human rights, order and security and regulatory enforcement.

The country displaced South Africa which topped in the 2016 edition of the report.

On the world ranking, Ghana rose one position for overall rule of law performance from 44 in the 2016 WJP Rule of Law Index to 43 out of 113 countries.

WJP has noted the absence of rule of law in any country affects business environments, public works, public participation and conflict resolution.

The top three overall performing countries were Denmark which is followed by Norway at the second position and Finland ranking third.

Afghanistan, Cambodia and Venezuela were the three worst performers globally.

The report also showed a decline in the scores of a majority of the 113 countries surveyed across the world in the areas of human rights, checks on government powers and civil and criminal justice.

Ghana’s scores place it at the number one position out of 18 countries in the sub-Saharan Africa region and the third among 30 lower-middle income countries.

The table is below:

SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA REGION: WJP RULE OF LAW INDEX 2017-2018 (1 is best)

Country Overall Score Overall Global Rank Constraints on Gov. PowersRegional Rank Absence of Corruption Regional Rank Open Gov.Regional Rank Fund. RightsRegional Rank Order and SecurityRegional Rank Regulatory EnforcementRegional Rank Civil JusticeRegional Rank Criminal Justice Regional

Rank 1. Ghana 0.59 43/113 1/18 7/18 2/18 1/18 3/18 3/18 1/18 3/18 2. South Africa 0.59 44/113 2/18 2/18 1/18 2/18 12/18 4/18 2/18 2/18 3. Botswana 0.58 45/113 5/18 1/18 7/18 6/18 1/18 1/18 3/18 1/18 4. Senegal 0.55 49/113 3/18 3/18 9/18 4/18 5/18 2/18 4/18 5/18 5. Malawi 0.51 66/113 4/18 8/18 8/18 5/18 6/18 10/18 5/18 6/18 6. Burkina Faso 0.51 70/113 8/18 5/18 6/18 3/18 11/18 6/18 10/18 4/18 7. Zambia 0.47 83/113 12/18 6/18 11/18 14/18 4/18 8/18 9/18 8/18 8. Cote d'Ivoire 0.47 84/113 14/18 10/18 15/18 12/18 7/18 5/18 6/18 10/18 9. Tanzania 0.47 86/113 10/18 9/18 14/18 10/18 8/18 13/18 7/18 9/18 10.Sierra Leone 0.45 93/113 9/18 11/18 12/18 8/18 10/18 15/18 15/18 11/18 11. Liberia 0.45 94/113 6/18 16/18 4/18 7/18 14/18 11/18 14/18 17/18 12. Kenya 0.45 95/113 11/18 13/18 3/18 13/18 15/18 7/18 11/18 12/18 13.Nigeria 0.44 97/113 7/18 12/18 10/18 11/18 18/18 9/18 8/18 7/18 14.Madagascar 0.44 98/113 13/18 15/18 5/18 9/18 2/18 17/18 16/18 14/18 15. Uganda 0.40 104/113 15/18 17/18 13/18 16/18 16/18 12/18 12/18 15/18 16. Ethiopia 0.38 107/113 17/18 4/18 18/18 17/18 13/18 18/18 17/18 16/18 17.Zimbabwe

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com |