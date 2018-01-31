Committee Set To Investigate Sexual Abuse Claims At Ejisuman SHS

The Ghana Education Service [GES], has set up a seven-member committee to investigate allegations that some male teachers of Ejisuman Senior High School are having sex with some of their female students.

Serving on this committee are representatives from the GES, the Ghana Police Service, the Municipal Assembly, the School's Board of Governors and the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA).

It is chaired by Patrick D. Boateng, and it has been given two weeks to submit its findings.

Mohammed Habib, the Municipal Coordinating Director at the official inauguration, reminded the members to be diligent in the assigned task, and do a thorough job to establish the truth or otherwise of the allegation that had triggered a wave of public outcry.

He added that, it was an opportunity for everybody with any shred of evidence relating to the matter to provide it.

The committee would begin its public hearing today [Wednesday].

Nana Kofi Poku, the Nkosuohene of Ejisu, who is reported to have made the sex misconduct claim, would be appearing before it.

Also expected to give evidence are teachers and students of the SHS and some journalists.