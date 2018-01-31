10 Personal Branding Tips For A New "You" In 2018

Contrary to popular belief, personal branding is not all about taking, acquiring, and absorbing knowledge. It is also not about using the core people around you to project a false image in key circles.

It's about giving. It's about giving off your best to show the real you. Already, we have almost passed the first month of 2018 and you realise the time has elapsed without you engaging in giving value to your stakeholders. For the rest of the year and beyond, here are a few tips to develop, grow, nurture and exude your Personal brand.

1. Become an Asset

Become an Asset to your colleagues, peers, network, leaders, clients and the people who make decisions about you. Share information, knowledge freely. Don't just take as a brand, give as a brand. Share what will benefit others to grow their brand too. In doing so you become a great asset to the people around you.

2. Position yourself as the Go-to person.

Position yourself as the expert for a specific skill. As you work to develop and grow your skills on a daily basis this year, you should also share your expert knowledge. There are a plethora of media to do this. Share your knowledge especially through blogs, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Google, WhatsApp. Videos with chat are fast becoming the new communications tool of the millennium. Develop professional videos to expand your visibility and growing your personal brand.

3. Develop and gain self-confidence

Develop and gain self-confidence and rise to every occasion. As you secretly prepare and improve yourself, look for avenues to share, speak and exhibit your knowledge. Desist from negative status and messages on your social media platforms that detract from your brand. Deliberately plan and execute the information that would emanate from you and be conscious of posting positive information that reflects your brand.

4. Focus on Social Equity.

Focus on Social Equity, not just monetary equity. Many executives ask especially in our side of the world "what is in it for me?" This kind of posturing erodes social equity as you demand remuneration from every stint or engagement. Learn to build social equity through your network by giving without always expecting monetary rewards. With time you will become the expert that corporates will pay a premium to consult.

5. Build contact lists before you need them.

When you meet people do you throw their cards in a book or card case never to refer to them or do you add them to your outlook and Google contact list and share across your communication apps? Do you make a good second impression by contacting to progress your network further? In this new year, be deliberate about building your contacts and highlight people to link up with on a regular if not on a weekly or monthly basis.

6. Be visible to people who cannot afford not to see you.

Offering value to your network can be arduous and sometimes time-consuming. Squandering time on visibility in areas not so relevant erodes your time necessary for those who need to see, read and hear from you. Horne in on important and relevant projects for your stakeholders like writing on communication channels where your key stakeholders check in often.

7. Go on a branding advertising spree.

Personal branding is evolving and is continuing to evolve online and in our ever-changing world of work. Allow the authentic you to permeate every facet of your life in 2018. Your emails, reports, presentations, WhatsApp messages, to your online presence should reflect and portray your personal brand.

8. Become so remarkable.

Become so remarkable that strangers talk about you. When people read about you they should see excellence permeating all you do. Your virtual brand stands out before a face-to-face meeting. Work more on your values, skills and talents. Offer a remarkable presence that even your competitors and strangers (people who only know your virtual presence) talk about you with fondness.

9. Be a content producer and not just a consumer .

The key here is give value, value, value. If you are like me, you write or type your thoughts down when new ideas are generated. Use these ideas to share information on relevant social networks, blogs, as well as online and print media. In a world where people get to know you online before you meet, ensure you produce excellent pieces that reflect your brand and share. Share ideas about your passions, values, skills, knowledge and talents freely. This helps build your capacity and gets you known out there.

10. Have an endorsement mindset.

Be willing to endorse befitting mentees and key peers around you. Endorse people who offer value to you. The endorsement mindset requires that you select young people with potential to mentor and replicate your values in them. Perhaps a young graduate or university graduate approaches you for mentoring do you shy away due to workload or you find time to give 5 minutes of your time every week. By bringing up and endorsing mentees you invariably replicate yourself in them. I call this the generational impact. This will create value for you even when you are not around.

In 2018, apply these time-tested tips and you will find your brand will not only grow but stand out in an ever competitive and fast-changing world of work.

About Em Bartels

Em Bartels is the founder and Executive Director of Excell Consulting GH, Excell Branding GH, a Personal Branding Expert and Executive Coach with a track record of building incredible personal brands that help executives to Stand Out, become visible and attract a passionate tribe.

An ardent public speaker and elocution expert, Ms Bartels supports executives and professionals in the art of oral delivery and diction.

She is the founder of GPA Awards, a Professional Development Organisation that promotes Creativity, Innovation and Excellence.