Missing Kilos - Making Cocoa Farmers Poorer - Hotline Documentary

In the latest Hotline Documentary, Joy News' investigative journalist, Kwetey Nartey goes underground to unveil a national plunder of the country’s farmers.

Missing Kilos explores how officials of state and privately licensed buying companies adjust weighing scales to steal as much as 100 kilos from a single farmer.

Stay tuned for 'Missing Kilos' and you will be shocked how poor cocoa farmers are being cheated plus many more details.

It will be aired across the Multimedia platforms on radio, television and online on February 5 - 6, 2018.

Watch the preview:



Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com