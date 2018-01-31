Woyome Ordered To Submit Oral Examination

The Supreme Court has for the second time ordered businessman, Alfred Woyome to appear before it for the State to orally examine him.

This follows a decision of the Court to dismiss an application he brought by the businessman seeking to halt the oral examination which is designed to identify his business interests and properties through which the State could retrieve the 51.2 million Ghana cedis wrongly paid to him as a judgment debt.

Justice William Atuguba, Justice Sophia Adenyira and Justice Jones Dotse, unanimously dismissed the application.

The application, according to the court in a decision read by Justice Atuguba, was simply a ruse consistent with Woyome's delay tactics.

The application fails and is accordingly dismissed in its entirety, the Court said.

Mr. Alfred Woyome had claimed that his fundamental human rights were being violated by the decision of the Court ordering his oral examination.

His second reason for his application was that the Supreme Court in its order breached sections of its own rules of court as provided for in CI 47.

The Court on November 28, 2017, ignored an order made by the African Court for Human and People's Rights asking Ghana to halt efforts to attach properties of Alfred Agbesi Woyome for purposes of retrieving the 51.2 million cedis.

The regional court on November 24 ordered that government puts on hold all processes pending a determination of the substantive case he brought before the court.

