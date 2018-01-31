GIWA Grabs Top Award

CHIEF EXECUTIVE officer of the A. Giwa Investment Limited Chief Abass Giwa has been honoured by the Humanity Magazine International for his immense contribution in the real estate development in Ghana.

A. Giwa Investment has over the years established itself as an household name in the sale of quality housing and lands at affordable prices.

A certificate of honour presented to Chief Abass read by the regional Editor of the Humanity Magazine International, Yahaya Alhassan, noted: “For your unparalleled building projects thereby inspiring and ensuring many to become land lords or ladies in Ghana through the develop the land programs. Your continuous support for the youth in Zongo including the care for needy girls popularly known as kayayei is worthy of emulation by every Ghanaian.”

The magazine promotes business and investments in Africa and the rest of the world to create employment opportunities to benefit the citizenry.

In a post-award interview at Giwa’s investment office at Nana Krom in Accra, Chief Giwa Abass thanked the magazine for such an honor, and pointed that the Giwa Investment was in partnership with the NJA City project to attract estate foreign investors and those in the Diaspora to buy or develop homes in the most beautiful and safest part of Ghana.

A Business Desk Report