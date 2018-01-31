3,000 Youths To Be Trained In Digital Marketing Program By NYA

There is a mad rush for 3,000 spots in a National Youth Authority (NYA) training program intended to equip beneficiaries with online digital marketing skills - a game changer in business.

With less than 24 hours to close applications, more than 15,000 people have applied awaiting selection for the training program expected to start on February 12, 2017.

The CEO of the Authority, Emmanuel Asigri, explained that each region has averagely 300 spots to fill to make up the 3,000.

But already, the Volta region has seen more than 2,300 applicants with the numbers from Greater Accra is close to 8,000.

Mr Asigri explained that the criteria are basic competence in internet and social media usage.

The beneficiaries will be trained to understand how to use the internet to attract businesses and clients.

It is targeted at youths between 15 to 35 years who have an interest in setting up their own business but need skills on advertising and attracting jobs.

According to the 2016 Annual Ghana Social Media Report, more than 7.9 million of Ghana's population can be found online.

The average Ghanaian spends at least three hours on the internet, making it a crucial place for entrepreneurs to sell and be seen.

Twin sisters, Laura and Laurette who shared their experience with the NYA say they set up a make-up and cosmetics business simply by learning the skill online.

Without any formal training, they now manage a business that does make-up for weddings and other social events.

Kwame Amfo-Akonor, a caterer also spoke about how he used online digital marketing tools to enhance his catering service.

He is able to get contracts for catering services even though he has no restaurant in Accra.

Several examples of digital online marketing success mean youths who are passionate and driven can earning a living with the NYA providing a helping hand for them to stand on their own feet.

Watch the short video below for more insight:



Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com