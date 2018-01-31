I Am A Proud Farmer—Mahama Excites Party Faithful

The former president of the Republic of Ghana, His excellency John Dramani Mahama, aroused the enthusiasm of party faithful when he stated that he was a farmer.

When asked of his occupation by the registration officer during the ongoing manual member registration of the NDC,the former president stated, "am a farmer" amidst applause and cheers from party faithfuls who were gathered to witness the process.

The former president among other things stated that he holds a post-graduate degree and was born on the 29th November,1958.

The immediate deposed number one gentleman of the land took his turn to register as a member of the NDC at the District Assembly Polling station in the Bole/Bamboi Constituency of the Northern Region.

After going through the normal registration process,the former president was issued with a member registration card which confirms his full membership of the party in the constituency.

As a polling station that he has always voted since 1992,the former president expressed complete delight and honor that he was the 45th registered member at the polling station.

As a dedicated member of the branch,he promised to faithfully carry off his responsibilities as a member of the party and pay all his dues accordingly.

