Kate Gyamfua Congratulates NPP For Successful Polling Station Elections

A former deputy National Women’s Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party Madam Kate Gyamfua has congratulated members of the ruling party for organizing a peaceful and successful polling station and electoral area coordinator elections across the country.

In a statement signed by Kate Gyamfua who is aspiring to become the Women’s organizer of the party, she stated that “the peace that characterised the process across board before during and after the election is symptomatic of the deep rooted understanding of democracy within our great tradition.”

Kate Gyamfua called on the party members to let the peace that prevailed throughout the process continue to the national level so that the party will “continue to enjoy peace and unity” adding that “the rebuilding of the structures towards maintaining power has begun and our conduct so far has proven that the NPP is ready to maintain power in 2020 and beyond”.

She pleaded with “those who couldn't win the various positions that you vied for to remember you are still relevant to the party towards rebuilding a solid party to defend the power we are enjoying now” and advised those who won that “the responsibility of leadership has just been handed over to you to work extra hard for our victory.”

Below is the full statement

I congratulate our gallant men and women who put themselves up for the polling station and electoral area coordinators elections.

....Signed....

Kate Gyamfua