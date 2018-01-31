Indeed Ghana Has Lost A Great Man: A ‘Fountain Of Wisdom From Which We All Drunk Freely’

A lot of tribute has been ascribed to the late iconic Ghanaian formal Diplomat, a great writer and historian whose name and yawning ideas cannot be under estimated by the majority of Ghanaians at which the country will find it perturbed to replace him as a true statesman.

KwakuBaprui Asante, popularly known as K.B. Asante whose impulsive death ensued recently at the age of 93 brought excessive despondencies on some of us who mentor his nonpartisan political ideas as a true statesman who have served under most heads of state in Ghana.

The unexpected death of the writer of the ‘voice from afar’ in the daily graphic has reminded me of what I read from Lemony Snicket, Horseradish: Bitter Truths You Can't Avoid about death and now I really believed that indeed, it a phenomenon as our former President John DramaniMahama had similar sentiment and his post on Facebook wall solaced the Asante’s family, saying he received the sad news of the passing of ‘uncle’ K.B. Asante. a statesman, diplomat and civil servant extraordinaire, with shock.

“It is a curious thing, the death of a loved one. We all know that our time in this world is limited, and that eventually all of us will end up underneath some sheet, never to wake up. And yet it is always a surprise when it happens to someone we know.

It is like walking up the stairs to your bedroom in the dark, and thinking there is one more stair than there is. Your foot falls down, through the air, and there is a sickly moment of dark surprise as you try and readjust the way you thought of things.”

Let me not forget to reflect on K.B Asante in an interview when he energetically expressed shock at the news of the demolitionof the old Parliament House, on the orders of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), calling it an act of vandalism of the first order.

He confidently added that “To me, it was a shock. To me, it was the vandalism of the first order. CHRAJ doesn’t have the authority to pull down the government building without government’s consent,”…

That is great of K.B Asante as John Ruskin a prominent social thinker and philanthropist stated that “The first test of a truly great man is his humility. By humility I don't mean doubt of his powers or hesitation in speaking his opinion, but merely an understanding of the relationship of what he can say and what he can do.

Honestly, K.B Asante has been a great man Ghana has lost because he is a person who loves his country and therefore dedicated all his life time to his beloved country Ghana and even beyondas professor Delle said on Starr FM that “Ghanaians have lost a great man. Ghanaians have lost somebody who always thought about Ghana.

He loved Ghana. He loved Ghanaians and he was fearless. He was really a statesman. He did not see himself belonging to any partisan political grouping,”

Indeed Ghana has lost a great man who was born on March 1, 1924, and served under a number of heads of state in the country the people from that generation with such experiences in number of decades cannot be now easily found.

K.B Asant with his blessing from God for such ages whom we consult for advice, ideas and wisdom from the olden days to now, is no more; hmmm whom shall Ghana rely for such a sources of wisdom?.

In that repute, the formal president John DramaniMahama has described K.B Asante as “a foundation of wisdom from which we all drunk freely.”

He added that ‘’ K.B’s experience straddled our early pre and post-independence era. A fountain of wisdom from which we all drunk freely is shut. Condolences to his family, the Nkrumahist group, and indeed all Ghanaians,’’

Formal president Rawlings commended Mr Asante about his departure whenpronounced,on his tweeterhandle stated that “Ghana has lost a true statesman. K. B. Asante was a gentleman, historian, public-spirited person, a patriot and a genuine.”

Historically, After a sojourn in England, Mr Asante returned to the then Gold Coast, where he worked as a Diplomat at the British High Commission for some time and assisted in the establishment of the Ghana High Commission in 1957 in London.

None withstanding, Mr Asante became the Chief Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Mr. Asante became head of administration at the OAU after the overthrow of President Kwame Nkrumah in 1966 who was the Ghana’s first president.

He also became Ghana’s Legate to Switzerland and the United Nations Offices in Geneva and the UN establishment in Vienna, while he served as Ambassador to Australia from 1967-72 and also served as the Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Economic Community from 1976-1978.

Indeed Ghana has lost a great man his good name follow him in eternity and God should bless the country with more people with such wisdom with free from discrimination, corruption, selfishness, and should be kinds who cares for all. God bless Ghana!

Losing people you love affects you. It is buried inside of you and becomes this big, deep hole of ache. It doesn’t magically go away, even when you stop officially mourning. (Carrie Jones)

The writer is a Journalist and Communications Consultant

