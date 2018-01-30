Mob Attack Policemen At Sawla After Arrest Of Suspect

Police officers sent to arrest a suspect at Kporju near Sawla in the Northern Region were nearly lynched after they were attacked by a mob.

The armed men in the company of the suspect reportedly attacked the officers, injuring one.

The officers were dispatched to arrest one Guohin alleged to have stolen about nine cattle belonging to a farmer, Torh Vuur at Kporju, in the Sawla/Tuna/Kalba District.

The theft reportedly happened a month ago, Myjoyonline.com has learnt.

Acting on the complaint of the farmer, the District Police Command sent some officers to go and apprehend the suspect for interrogation.

Cpl Kumi's AK47 rifle was seized

But the law enforcement officers were reportedly attacked when they tried to open Mr Guohin's room.

Hiding behind his door, the suspect clobbered one of the officers, Corporal Kumi who had forced his way into his room, police sources say.

The suspect was later joined by some men from the community, causing the rest of the officers to bolt to safety.

Cpl Kumi's AK47 rifle, two mobile phones, his wedding ring, handcuffs, motorbike keys, room keys, touch light and police boots were taken by the attackers, Adom FM News' Rebecca Natoma reported.

The complainant who accompanied the officers was also beaten by the mob.

Meanwhile, District Police Commander, O.K Boateng said a team has been tasked to probe the matter.

The complainant, Torh Vuur