Mischief Against Bawumia Must Stop

A Zongo group calling itself United Zongo For Bawumia has called people to stop the mischief and propaganda being peddled about the health of Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

A statement issued by the group said that the health of Dr Bawumia has lately become a propaganda tool of some mischievous political opponents.

Dr Bawumia is in the United Kingdom (UK) on medical leave and is expected to return to Ghana anytime soon.

Even though he is said to be doing well, persons from other opposition parties have been using his ailment to score cheap political points.

According to the group, Dr Bawumia has made great sacrifices in service to nation and humanity and his illness should not be used for political mischief.

“Every person close to Dr Bawumia would admit the number of sleepless nights he endures at service to his people and country,” the group said.

It added that “if we may all consider the current Vice President’s role in the NPP’s 2016 elections campaign; the travels across the length and breadth of the country, series of lectures and meetings, planning, drawing economic policies and programmes in party’s manifesto and a lot within those periods. Even an elastic has its limit of rupture or strain, how much more a human, so it may not be too strange that Dr Bawumia’s body responses to presumably such in-built stress. Some of us might go through the worst if we had been in his shoes,” they said.

“So it's only imperative that we shut down those wicked propaganda by some political opponents and remember him in prayer so he recovers well through a good rest to timely fix the mess the NPP government inherited.”