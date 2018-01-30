Akufo-Addo Asked African Leaders To Give Priority To Rights Of Women & Children

President Akufo Addo has urged African leaders to advocate for the rights of women, children and the vulnerable in their respective countries.

He said ensuring the protection of women and children’s right was key to meeting the deadline for the achievement of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at an AU forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, the President, who is the AU Gender Champion, said gender inequality has an unbearable impact on the development of African nations.

“I invite you all [African leaders] to be champions of women's rights and agents of change in and out of your borders. Let us remind ourselves that inequality has an unbearable impact and cost on our economy, society, and development of our nations,” he said.

Akufo-Addo is in Ethiopia for the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union.

The theme for the session, which started from 28th to 29th January, 2018, was under the theme, “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable path to Africa's Transformation”.

Akufo-Addo is expected to later today [Tuesday], attend the funeral of the late South African trumpeter, composer and singer, Hugh Ramapolo Masekela, which is taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

The post Champion women and children’s right – Nana to African leaders appeared first on Ghana News .