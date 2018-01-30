Egypt Welcomes World's Tallest Man And Shortest Woman

Visitors to the Giza Pyramids in Egypt were treated to an extra spectacle -- an appearance by the world's tallest man and the world's shortest woman.

Turkish farmer Sultan Kosen, 36, who holds the Guinness World Record for being the world's tallest living man at 8 feet, 3 inches, made an appearance at the pyramids Friday alongside Indian actress Jyoti Amge, 25, the world's shortest woman at a height of 2 feet, 0.7 inches tall.

The appearance was organized by the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board to draw visitors to the pyramids. Officials said the pair would be in the country for four days and would also visit locations including Cairo Tower.

Amge has several credited appearances in Bollywood films and rose to international fame with a role on American Horror Story.