Trader Charged For Robbery

A Trader Mohammed Iddrisu was on Friday remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for robbing one Alima Alaiku of her handbag containing an amount of GH¢ 700.00 and an Iphone 7plus mobile phone.

Mohammed pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh to reappear on February 8.

Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Victor Dosoo, told the court that the complainant and the accused persons are both traders living at Nima.

He said on January 22, at about 0430 hours, the complainant left home at Nima to Tudu to board a vehicle to Togo on reaching Taro Hospital, Mohammed by passed by her and greeted her.

The prosecution said not knowing the accused was following the complainant. About 50 meters away from the hospital, Mohammed attacked the complainant with a knife and asked her to hand over her handbag to him.

The complainant resisted and the accused person stabbed her with a knife and snatched the handbag containing the above listed items.

Mr Dosoo said on the same day at about 1900 hours, the complainant spotted the accused and with the assistance of the people in the community, he was arrested and handed over to the police.

GNA

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA