Offinso-Akumada Accident Kills One; Injured Passengers Stranded In Thick Forest

At least person has died in a late Monday evening road accident on the Offinso-Akumada road in the Ashanti Region.

Scores of passengers with varying degrees of injuries are also currently stranded in the thick Abofuor forest -- the scene of the accident -- hoping for the arrival of the police or the emergency services to convey them to the hospital.

An eye-witness, Samuel Owusu-Sekyere, told Myjoyonline.com that himself and nine other people travelling in a Nissan Urvan bus to Tamale chanced upon an overturned 207 Benz bus in the thick Abofuor forest and went to help.

“It looked like the 207 veered off the road and fell...tires are in the air. We helped open the door, and people came out,” he narrates.

After trying to reach the police for several minutes without success, due in part to poor network coverage in the area, four of the injured persons were conveyed in the Urvan to a hospital not very far from the scene of the accident.

Samuel reveals while helping people out of the overturned Benz bus, they saw one person trapped under the vehicle, but after removing the weight of the bus from him they realized he was lifeless.

The rest of the injured passengers are currently stranded, their only hope of being conveyed to the hospital heavily dependent on passing vehicles travelling through the late night.

More soon.