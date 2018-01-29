Robbers Take Full Control Of Ablekuma

Residents in Ablekuma and its adjoining communities including Borkorborkor, Block Factory, Oduman, Alavanyo, Manhean, Joeman and Afoaman live in constant fear, Today can report.

The development follows an upsurge in robbery attacks on shops, businesses, private residences within the Ablekuma enclave.

In the past few weeks, the Ablekuma area had witnessed widespread vicious attacks on residents, business owners by armed robbers at different locations within the municipality.

The latest robbery attack happened at Block Factory near Borkorborkor around 7:30 pm.

According to reports, a gang of five armed robbers stormed shops along the Block Factory dusty road on Thursday, January 11, 2018, and robbed them of their monies and other personal stuff.

Today was told that after scaring away people at the scene with their guns, the robbers dashed into a wholesale provision shop and at gunpoint demanded that the shop owner, Mr Elijah E.K. Asante (alias Wofa now late), surrendered all the monies he had made for the day.

The reports continued that without any hesitation Wofa gave all the day’s monies to the robbers only for one of them to shoot him in the chest.

And after robbing a few more shops by the roadside, these armed robbers sped away in an unregistered Toyota saloon car.

Wofa, Today was reliably informed, died same day around 11:30 a.m., after he was rushed to a community hospital in the area.

Following these robbery attacks, Today has gathered that many of the residents, especially those renting in the area, are thinking of relocating to safer environments.

In Manhean, for instance, our reporter discovered that the situation had become so worrying that robbers strike at anytime of the day. And according to residents in the area these robbers steal anything from gas cylinders, car batteries, cooking utensils, mobile phones, money among other personal belongings.

These robbers, Today learnt, are armed to the teeth and do not show mercy on their victims, as in some instances, they shoot and kill their victims.

Meanwhile, the paper has gathered that what has made Ablekuma and its environs a safe haven for armed robbers is the absence of a police station and the lack of the police visibility and accessibility patrol teams.

Investigations conducted revealed that there is not even a single police station in the areas mentioned above. That in a way has contributed to the high and rampant robbery incidents.

That was not all; it was further established that wee smoking among the youth was on the rise in many of the communities close to Ablekuma. In fact, Today gathered that Ablekuma was no exception to this menace.

Against the backdrop of this growing fear, many of the residents in the Ablekuma community who spoke to the paper urged the police administration to provide them at least one police station.

However, the residents warned that should the police fail to heed to their plea, they would adopt of all kinds of methods (both ‘legal and illegal’) to protect themselves and their properties.

So far the closest police stations to the Ablekuma region are located in Amasaman and Anyaa, which the residents bitterly complained often fail to respond to their distress calls.