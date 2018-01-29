Bawumia Has Not Abandoned Me – Elder Brother

Ghana's former Ambassador to Burkina Faso and elder brother of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief Dauda Mandiaya Bawumia has denied claims by political propagandists that the former has abandoned him.

In an exclusive interview with mynewsgh.com at his Lapaz residence in Accra, he disclosed that his younger brother has been very supportive of his upkeep ever since he took ill.

According to him, claims Dr Mahamudu Bawumia abandoned him since he fell ill a year ago is a fiction of the imagination of the political propagandists who are bent on making mincemeat out of his ailment by creating sharp divisions between him and his younger brother who have been getting along all this while.

“I am an adult above 60 years, how can I be talking about somebody abandoning me? All my brothers and sisters including the Vice President have been very supportive so it is not true that anybody has abandoned me. All of them have been here to see me including Mahamudu and Baba. Even when he is outside the country, he makes contacts to find out how I am faring. There is difference between politics and the family…after politics the family is still intact”, he said.

He wondered why some persons for political expediency are trying to nurse divisions among a family insisting that irrespective of political machinations, the family will still remain united and shames those pressing divisive buttons.

“I want to use this medium to tell the whole world that I have not been abandoned and such claims must immediately be treated with the contempt it deserves”, he concluded.