The trending issue of frequent attacks on police personnel in our country which has climbed to the apex has become very worrying and terrifying. This is because, if the people we have entrusted our lives and properties in are being smashed any trampled upon as ants, then what would be of our fate as ordinary Ghanaians??

Series of such terrible incidences were recorded last year. We witnessed a bright day robbery right under the nose of Police Officers at Lapaz. A police officer was shot dead on the Ashiaman stretch of the Tema Motorway,among others.

Between January 1 and January 28 this year , Six police officers have been attacked and murdered ; the impudent and impertinent of it all; the recent one which happened at the Kwabenya District Police Office at dawn on Sunday January 21, 2018, where some armed men attacked the officer on duty, shot him and freed about seven inmates of the police cells. Only God knows who is next on the bill of attacks.

The numerous happenings of these unpleasant events pose a lot of unanswered questions to the welfare and security of Ghanaians. ARE WE SAFE??? Are the security forces especially the Police Service up to the task?? What could be the causes of such awful incidents in the country?? Do we have any remedy at hand to control this if not to eradicate this?? Its a pity that the country we were so much proud of some decades ago is currently dancing to the tune of lawlessness and outlawry. What are the stakeholders with respect to the Security of our country doing about this issue?? Enough of the talks!!! We are tired of the numerous fruitless press conferences. Its about time we put our talks to actions!.

The Government of Ghana, together with the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence and the National Security should step up the game with regards to their roles as lives and property defenders. The government should not hesitate in providing the requisite tools, machinery ,mechanisms and special services due our security agencies especially the Police Force. There have been times where some police officers have complained bitterly that they had to purchase their own regalia and boots from their own coffers after government turned a dead ear to their pressing solicitations. Some Police barracks in the country are older than the Nile. They have been in operation since creation, yet there has been little or no renovation at all.

The security issue of the country is a pertinent one and as such, should not be clothed with politics to deteriorate its already pressing dangers and causes.

These and many more contribute to the despicable act some police officers engage on our roads; extorting "one ,one and two two cedis from drivers and other commuters on our roads.

It is worthy to note that the police officers themselves have a duty and a right to protect their lives and that of their families. We shouldn't forget the fact that they are not superhumans. It therefore behooves them to safeguard their lives also. To this course, the Police should remain focused, vigililant responsible and work with integrity as their profession betows on them-:" Service with Integrity ".

Going forward, it is evident that we cannot trust our canal minds and brevity in our pursuit for good security services. Our hands have dried up, our techniques have woefully failed us. Our books, theories and tactics have betrayed us. Our knowledge and skills have withered along the line. The only assurance of good security is our Creator. If we trust in the Lord, we shall be like Mount Zion which cannot be shaken. To have eternal peace and stay safe as Ghanaians, it is important we rely solely on God for His divine protection.

RAYNOLDS NYARKO DARKWAH

UNIVERSITY OF GHANA