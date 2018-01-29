Men In Green Advised Against Unauthorised Activities

A former Commandant of the Military Academy and Training School, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Akoto Bonsu has called on young military personnel to refrain from abusing innocent civilians in the course of their duties.

He urged the personnel to be professional in the discharge of their duties and not to engage in unauthorised activities.

“As young military personnel, there is the temptation for you to see your new career as an opportunity to constitute yourselves into unauthorised law enforcement agencies

“Although during your training, this and other issues were made perfectly clear to you, I want to emphasise that unless you are under clear orders from higher authority you have no business with debt collection, illegal mining and land guard operations etc,'' he said.

Rear Admiral Bonsu made the call during the Passing-out Parade of 192 Recruits of the Basic Training Course 80.

This was after they had successfully completed a six-month intensive and vigorous Standard Military and Basic Naval Training at the Naval Training Command, Nutekpor-Sogakope, in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The 192 well-trained sailors eager to serve the Navy and Ghana, assembled on July 28, 2017 for training.

The Course commenced with 216 persons, however, 24 were withdrawn for various reasons including discipline, medical and “compassionate considerations.”

Rear Admiral Bonsu, who was also the Reviewing Officer of the Parade, urged the young military personnel not to allow the exigencies of life to affect their physical fitness adding; “You cannot serve with diligence and commitment if you are not physically fit''.

He advised them to let discipline, which is the hallmark of the Armed Forces, be their watchword in order to progress.

Recruit Adzraku Courage Bright emerged the Best in Drill and Overall Best Recruit. while Anokyewaa Vivian emerged the best in Academics.

The other awards were Special and Wheel awards presented to Recruits Lantam Lewis and Karikari Godwin respectively.

Parents, friends and loved ones joined the young military personnel to celebrate theitheir graduation

Some of the dignitaries present at the event include Lieutenant Commander Justice McCarthy Kuffour, the Commanding Officer, Mr Kobla Mensah Womoye, Naval Recruit Training School, and Mr Emmanuel Louis Agamah, the Member of Parliament for South Tongu.