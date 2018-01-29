Traders Escape Death Narrowly From Fatal Accident

Several traders escaped death in a gory accident on the Wa-Kaleo trunk road in the Upper West Region (UW) on Thursday morning after DAF 25 Vehicle with registration number AS 5510 D veered off the road.

The driver was reported to have lost control of the steering wheel after the steering arm got broken, rendering the vehicle carrying both passengers and goods uncontrollable.

The Vehicle, which was moving from Wa to Lawra, then veered into the bridge of the Wadih Dam and somersaulted before crashing on the ground, according to eyewitness narrative to the Ghana News Agency team.

Scores of passengers who sustained various degrees of injuries had been rushed to Wa Regional Government Hospital for treatment.

There was no report of death at the time the GNA team visited the accident scene.

Mr Gana Man, who hired the vehicle for Lawra market told Ghana News Agency that 'we were in the car when the driver told me that the steering arm of the vehicle was loosening immediately he said that, the vehicle, to our surprise moved to the passenger side.'

The Upper West Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) command, ASP Emelia Gyekye, declined to comment when contacted by the GNA, except to say: 'what you've seen is what we have also seen, for now there is nothing to be told.'

The vehicle has since been towed away from the scene by the regional Ghana National Fire Service officials.