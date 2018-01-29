Hostel Facility To Be Constructed By NASPA In Ho

Mr. Focus Fianu, National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) President for Ho Municipality has stated the resolve of the Association to put up a hostel facility for personnel posted from outside the Ho Municipality.

He said the initiative was to lessen challenges service personnel go through and the huge amount of money they pay for accommodation in the Volta Regional capital.

Mr. Fianu gave the hint at a general meeting of the Association to deliberate on welfare of members and activities of the Association in the Municipality.

He said a NASPA Hostel would be moderate and located at a strategic place to attract prospective service persons to the Municipal area.

Mr. Ambrose Entsiwah Junior, Volta Regional Director of the National Service Scheme, expressed worry about the annual accommodation challenges personnel faced and commended the leadership for the foresight.

He said management was working around the clock to address challenges relating to some personnel not being captured well for allowances and asked the personnel to bear with the Scheme.

The Regional Director admonished the service persons to behave professional at their various places of work and also get involved in activities of NASPA.

Some personnel were screened of HIV by the National Aids Commission at the meeting.