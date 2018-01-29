Revenue Offices Should Be Established In Districts

Business persons in the districts of the Upper East Region on Thursday urged the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to establish revenue offices in the districts to enable them pay their taxes frequently and on time.

They made the appeal when the GRA and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) embarked on a tax compliance education for traders in the Bongo, Binduri, Bawku and the Garu-Tempane Districts of the Region.

The two institutions conducted the education and sensitization programmes on Tax compliance in some areas in the Districts including the Markets, Churches, hairdressers, and dressmakers among others.

It forms part of a nationwide programme on tax compliance campaign on the theme; 'Our Tax Our Future' being implemented across the country by the two institutions.

The business people applauded the campaign and pledged to honestly declare their income and pay their taxes but complained of the long distance between their places of work and some district capitals where the Revenue offices are situated, saying it was hindering their compliance to pay taxes.

They therefore asked the GRA to periodically visit the districts and traders to collect the taxes or establish offices in the districts to carry out the tax collection duties.

Speaking at the various tax education programmes, Mr.Daniel Baya Laar, the Binduri District Director of NCCE, explained that government depended much on taxes to undertake development projects, hence the need to honour their tax obligations.

Mr Kingsley Asoko, the Garu-Tempane District Director of NCCE, urged the business people to pay their taxes to enable government finance its budget and bring about development projects to their communities.

The District Director said tax compliance was a constitutional demand and those who failed to honour it would be punished according to the law.

GNA

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA